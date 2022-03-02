FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,387 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

