FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Stock Price Down 1%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.64% of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

