FTI Consulting, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

FCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $146.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $115.16 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in FTI Consulting by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

