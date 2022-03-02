Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.18. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

