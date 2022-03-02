Fulton Bank N.A. Has $690,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Insperity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

