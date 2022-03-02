Fulton Bank N.A. Has $781,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.