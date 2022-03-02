Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 387 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.20. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

