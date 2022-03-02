Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 66 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,419 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,301 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

