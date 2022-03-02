Furucombo (COMBO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $180,106.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $180,106.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.90 or 0.06675307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,168.81 or 1.00119108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00044027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

