Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HTOO opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 2.20% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

