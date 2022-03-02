Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stake Raised by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTOO opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

