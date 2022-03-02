Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 21,299 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

