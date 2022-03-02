Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $166,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 482,012 shares of company stock valued at $146,035,270 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $237.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.86. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

