Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.99. 7,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

