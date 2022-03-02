Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 467,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

CCI stock opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.32.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

