Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 522,956 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after buying an additional 341,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 588,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 250,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. 867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.36.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.