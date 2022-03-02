Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

