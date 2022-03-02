Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

FFHL opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

