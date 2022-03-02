FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Decreased by Analyst

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

ALHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 453,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,646,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

