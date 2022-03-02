FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 322.33%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.