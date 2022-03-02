FY2022 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Boosted by KeyCorp

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Shares of DV opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $4,603,242 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $2,099,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $360,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

