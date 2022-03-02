FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Boosted by Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.61.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$720.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.25. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

