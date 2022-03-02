FY2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.