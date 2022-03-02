FY2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.94. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.62.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

