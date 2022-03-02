FY2024 EPS Estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

