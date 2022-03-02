FY2025 EPS Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATIP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

NYSE ATIP opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $37,267,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,312,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,832,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,941,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

