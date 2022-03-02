Fyooz Market Cap Achieves $79,410.52 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $79,410.52 and $125,160.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00034450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00103938 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.