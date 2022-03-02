Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

