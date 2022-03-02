Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 49,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,821. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48. Galecto has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Galecto during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

