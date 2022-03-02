Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20. Galiano Gold traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 103236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GAU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$173.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

