Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) versus Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Financial Contrast

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Strattec Security 2.45% 5.12% 3.54%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Strattec Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.13 $313.00 million $3.86 1.43 Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.32 $29.90 million $2.80 14.16

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strattec Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Strattec Security on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Strattec Security (Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

