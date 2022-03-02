GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%.

NYSE GCP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,110. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,072,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 65,776 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $22,235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 513.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

