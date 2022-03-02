Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Shares of GENC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.