General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Reduced by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $75,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $233.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $163.12 and a 52 week high of $237.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.