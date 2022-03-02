General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $237.03

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $237.03 and last traded at $233.32, with a volume of 2080199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

