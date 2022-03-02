Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

GBIO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,305. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.07.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Generation Bio by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Generation Bio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Generation Bio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

