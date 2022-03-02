Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 44,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GNBT stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Generex Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,617.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.66.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
