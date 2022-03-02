Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 44,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GNBT stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Generex Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,617.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.66.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

