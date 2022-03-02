Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 81,725 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of RPC worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 124,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPC stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 282.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.76.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RPC Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.