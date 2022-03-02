Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 162,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Couchbase Inc has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

