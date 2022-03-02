Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 49.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 668.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

