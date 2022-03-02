George A. Mangiaracina Sells 20,460 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter worth $108,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.
