Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Gestamp Automoción stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Gestamp Automoción has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, including large components and assembly parts, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.