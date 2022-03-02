Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Gestamp Automoción stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Gestamp Automoción has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gestamp Automoción (GMPUF)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.