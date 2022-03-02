Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,443,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,491. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.