GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.93.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$37.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.92. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$34.34 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.93%.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

