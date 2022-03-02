Gitcoin (GTC) Price Reaches $6.80 on Major Exchanges

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $96.59 million and approximately $23.90 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00015421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00034450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00103938 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.