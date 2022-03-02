Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.85

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

GLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glatfelter by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Glatfelter by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 602,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Glatfelter by 68,608.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 1.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

