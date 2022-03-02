GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($23.35) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,545 ($20.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.40 ($16.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,614.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,532.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

