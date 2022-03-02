Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

GLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of GLP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,621. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $880.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 246.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Global Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.