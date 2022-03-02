Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) were up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 185,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,903,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.