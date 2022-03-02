Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 232.6% in February

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 232.6% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Shares of ELKMF remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

